Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 384 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Sequent Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,854,000. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,479,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $461,000.

NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.82. 916,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,578,680. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

