ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $430.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.77.

NOW traded down $14.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $431.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,573,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,044. The company has a market capitalization of $82.33 billion, a PE ratio of 126.23, a PEG ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ServiceNow has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $454.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $411.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,352,617.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 16,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.09, for a total transaction of $5,809,372.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,062,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,684 shares of company stock valued at $126,374,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 105,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 22,635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 4.4% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 82.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 78,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,878,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

