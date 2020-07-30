Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.75-$23.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.33. Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 21.75-23.25 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $734.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $634.24.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW stock traded down $7.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $639.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,223. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $659.87.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.38%.

In other news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.