Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,075 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 133.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after acquiring an additional 190,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,135,000 after purchasing an additional 228,082 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,041,000 after purchasing an additional 441,042 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 66.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,228 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,449,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $163,468.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,316.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,082. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $131.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.79.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $149.08. 42,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $148.18. The company has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 67.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

