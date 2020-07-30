Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 115 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter worth about $13,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

NYSE LLY traded down $7.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.43. 4,563,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,187. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $147.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

