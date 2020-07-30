Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $325.00. The stock had a trading volume of 770,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $262.71 and a 1 year high of $331.49. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.22, for a total transaction of $773,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,042,351.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,249 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $332.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.46.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

