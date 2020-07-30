Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $167,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 137.8% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 210.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.98. 138,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,573,830. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. CIBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.