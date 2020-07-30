Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $17.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,585 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 296,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,041,000 after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,495,000 after buying an additional 62,939 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,780,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 57,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.92. 668,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.22. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.