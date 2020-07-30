Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,907. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.55 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.