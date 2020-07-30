Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $252.22. The company had a trading volume of 293,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,776,500. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $151.85 and a 52-week high of $268.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.62 and a 200 day moving average of $213.34.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. National Securities started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

