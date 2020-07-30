Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,041 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.23. 7,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240,512. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day moving average of $142.54. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $170.84.

