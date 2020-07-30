Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) Stock Position Boosted by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the quarter. Sony comprises 3.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $7,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 98.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Sony by 408.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sony stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,163. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $50.94 and a 1-year high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.44.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Sony had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sony in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

