Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.22, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $30.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.77%.

SONA opened at $8.53 on Thursday. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SONA shares. ValuEngine lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

