Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.04.

SBUX traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.65. 346,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,750,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $227,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $1,985,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You

Analyst Recommendations for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit