Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.04.

SBUX traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.65. 346,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,750,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42. The company has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $98.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $227,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $1,985,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

