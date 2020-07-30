Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Starbucks stock opened at $77.42 on Thursday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42. The stock has a market cap of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.81.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

