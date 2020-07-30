Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.04.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,198,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,750,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.42. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a market capitalization of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $330,210.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Starbucks by 7.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $1,985,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

