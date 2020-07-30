Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2020

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.04.

SBUX stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.41. 5,198,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,750,711. The company has a market cap of $89.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $98.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Analyst Recommendations for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit