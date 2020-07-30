Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SBUX. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.04.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.65. 346,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,750,711. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.79. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.42.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 658,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after buying an additional 79,557 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,542 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

