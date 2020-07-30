Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $352.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $352.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lam Research from $340.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.92.

LRCX traded up $13.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $374.14. 115,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,101. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $367.56. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,466 shares of company stock worth $11,250,054 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 53,842.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 542,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,109,000 after acquiring an additional 541,116 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 32.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,112,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $506,970,000 after purchasing an additional 516,115 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 902,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,693,000 after buying an additional 264,117 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $49,145,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after acquiring an additional 199,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

