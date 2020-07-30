Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) PT Lowered to C$0.15 at Raymond James

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$0.75 to C$0.15 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 40.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Stuart Olson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Stuart Olson stock traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$0.25. The stock had a trading volume of 712,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,174. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.04. Stuart Olson has a twelve month low of C$0.23 and a twelve month high of C$3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 713.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$224.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$217.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Stuart Olson will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stuart Olson

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

