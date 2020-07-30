Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Stock Price Down 10.8%

Stuart Olson Inc (TSE:SOX) fell 10.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29, 154,105 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 112% from the average session volume of 72,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOX. AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Stuart Olson from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a C$0.75 price objective on shares of Stuart Olson in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 713.00. The company has a market cap of $9.16 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.27.

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$224.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$217.37 million. Analysts forecast that Stuart Olson Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX)

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

