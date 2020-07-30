Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Increased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,375 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 2.4% of Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $41,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 250.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,783,219 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Target from $131.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Target from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Target from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.35. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $80.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

