TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $511.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.75 million. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TCF opened at $28.14 on Thursday. TCF Financial has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

TCF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TCF Financial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TCF Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TCF Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 8,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $242,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.