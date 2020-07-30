Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.56.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $12.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.24. 121,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,428. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of -171.77 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $54.58 and a twelve month high of $237.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.34.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.60%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Michael Goldstein sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at $121,103,043.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,860 shares of company stock valued at $35,572,671. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,287,000 after buying an additional 29,630 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 66.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 220.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 828.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after purchasing an additional 68,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

