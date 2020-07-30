TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $119.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 million.

Shares of TESS stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TESS. ValuEngine raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.