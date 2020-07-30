Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 21,660 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,660 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BGCP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 50.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGCP stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.75. 350,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.57 million, a P/E ratio of 264.26 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.62. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $603.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.75 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 0.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGCP. ValuEngine raised BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

