Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 201 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 2.4% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $509,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,138 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $609,057,000 after acquiring an additional 943,181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $953,589,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 522,120 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,424,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $355,333,000 after buying an additional 464,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total transaction of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 909,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,823 shares of company stock worth $41,187,284 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.46.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $305.54. 1,482,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,904. The firm has a market cap of $289.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

