Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 948 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Cfra dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Shares of ADP traded down $4.57 on Thursday, reaching $132.55. 271,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.30. Automatic Data Processing has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

