Tranquility Partners LLC Buys New Shares in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $14.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,627,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

