Tranquility Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,420 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,786,892,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,091,668,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $451,485,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $130,748,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,841,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.77. 466,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,800,646. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

