Tranquility Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,619 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,719,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,288,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,211 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in ONEOK by 91.1% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ONEOK by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,601,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,380. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.19.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.