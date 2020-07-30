Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 38.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 282,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after buying an additional 108,815 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,524,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,639,000.

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.22. The stock had a trading volume of 8,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,846. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $107.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average of $86.46.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

