Tranquility Partners LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Nike comprises 2.2% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.36.

Nike stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,572,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,209. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.14.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,313 shares of company stock worth $28,847,939. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

