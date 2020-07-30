Tranquility Partners LLC Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,073,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,425,000 after purchasing an additional 190,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,182,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,135,000 after purchasing an additional 228,082 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,007,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,041,000 after purchasing an additional 441,042 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,449,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.10. 717,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,952. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.60. Zoetis Inc has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.79.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

