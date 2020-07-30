Tranquility Partners LLC Has $729,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,635 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,825,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.05. 306,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,520. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $139.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

