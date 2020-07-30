Tranquility Partners LLC Has $734,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,734,290,000 after purchasing an additional 539,838 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 510,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after purchasing an additional 455,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 530.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 453,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $70,048,000 after purchasing an additional 381,277 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,816,155. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GS. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

