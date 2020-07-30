Tranquility Partners LLC Has $837,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $80,000.

Shares of VV traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $150.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,155. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $156.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.50 and a 200-day moving average of $139.03.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

