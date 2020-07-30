Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,471,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.80. 807,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,613. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.