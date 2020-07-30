Tranquility Partners LLC Lowers Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 469,082 shares of company stock valued at $48,535,741. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APH traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $104.81. 45,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $110.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.00.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Amphenol had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. TheStreet downgraded Amphenol from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

