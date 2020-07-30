Tranquility Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,455 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HDV. Cabana LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% in the 1st quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,780,000 after buying an additional 2,380,771 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,675,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,250,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,376.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 178,704 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.44. 30,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.92. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $98.49.

