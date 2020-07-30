Tranquility Partners LLC Purchases 560 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 41,652 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,261 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.90. 225,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,096,306. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day moving average of $64.55. The stock has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.