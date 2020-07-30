Tranquility Partners LLC Raises Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,003,895,000 after purchasing an additional 599,906 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,303,847,000 after purchasing an additional 781,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $668,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,772 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,065,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $508,034,000 after buying an additional 993,501 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in T-Mobile Us by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,199,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $352,332,000 after buying an additional 914,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,672 shares in the company, valued at $22,832,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.68.

TMUS stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.57. 1,804,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,133,845. The company has a market cap of $146.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.30. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $111.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

