Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,233,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,593. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $212.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

