Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 133 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hayden Royal LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $5.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $149.18. 137,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,053. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.98 and its 200 day moving average is $151.07. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.06.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

