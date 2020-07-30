Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 2,084 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.3% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 191,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $261.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,105,012. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $269.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.424 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

