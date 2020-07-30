Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 2,163 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,824,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 630.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 83,693 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 332,909 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 167,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,616. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.