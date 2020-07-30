Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 5,378 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 129.3% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 290,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 126,514 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 728,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 124,919 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,306,303. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.42.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

