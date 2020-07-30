Tranquility Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $183.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,080,886. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $186.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.67.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

