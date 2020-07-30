Tranquility Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,448 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.7% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 374.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 351 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.39. 2,101,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,604,169. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $102.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $179.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $2,254,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,496,102. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,724 shares of company stock valued at $10,377,028. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.