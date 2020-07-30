Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transcat, Inc. distributes test and measurement instruments and provides accredited calibration services to a variety of industries including life sciences, pharmaceutical, petroleum refining, chemical manufacturing, public utility, pulp and paper, communications, automotive and aerospace. “

Get Transcat alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRNS. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. 984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,979. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. The firm has a market cap of $206.55 million, a PE ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Transcat has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $34.18.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Transcat had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.72 million. On average, research analysts predict that Transcat will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,826. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Transcat by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Transcat by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Transcat by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Transcat in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Transcat by 19.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.